Two women die after being flung from vehicle in horrific Durban crash

Paramedics searched for more than an hour before locating the bodies of two women who were flung from a car that rolled multiple times at Durban's notorious Spaghetti Junction.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident, in which four others were injured, occurred at about 11pm on Sunday night.
Jamieson said paramedics found that the vehicle had lost control and overturned, “ejecting all its occupants before coming to rest down the embankment”.
“Two females were missing after the accident and a search was conducted by paramedics for over an hour to try locate the ladies.
“They were found a few metres away from the wreckage with fatal injuries and they were both declared deceased on the scene.
“Four others sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment.”
The police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
