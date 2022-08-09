The Black Sash has been fighting for human rights for nearly 70 years. Initially, the organisation consisted mainly of white, middle-class women who opposed apartheid laws. But it has grown to include a diverse group of passionate women working together to create positive change throughout society.
The executive director of the Black Sash, Rachel Bukasa, sat down with the former Black Sash president, Mary Burton, to discuss what needs to change in SA and the power of their female membership. They are 50 years apart in age.
“From where the Black Sash was to where we are and where we are going, it’s the same fight continuing — different nuances but under a new government,” said Bukasa.
“The biggest issue in my time, which recently, has been around poverty. There is just no sense of dignity. There was one woman we interviewed who said, ‘The thing is, I’m so embarrassed to admit we don’t have food.’ What we thought was reluctance to speak to researchers was actually a deep-seated embarrassment and shame.
“When we advocate for a basic income grant, we’re not saying a grant alone. Our belief is we need a grant and a job. No person is happy to stay on a grant when they can have an opportunity to make an income, get rewarded for their skill set and essentially build their lives. But we find government hasn’t taken us where we need to be in terms of job creation because a job is a source of dignity for some people. It is money that allows them to feed their families.
“Essentially, job creation has to be right at the top but it’s not exclusionary of a grant. While you haven’t got this right, the grant system has to be in place to support people until you get those things right.”
WATCH | 'Women need basic income grant and a job': Black Sash leaders
Image: Tanya Steenkamp
Burton held a similar opinion when it came to the basic income grant.
“I think it is really crucial that people should understand what the constitution does provide for them. What I see increasingly is that because it doesn’t do that, young people are losing confidence in constitutional rights — the value of a constitution and the value of basic human rights,” she said.
“That is a great tragedy for the country because for the future we need to have people believe in systems that work. But the only way you can do that is by proving to people the system works for them as well as for everybody.
“I cannot understand why people who are privileged and have access to enough for their own lives are not eager also to provide the kind of security that would come from knowing their fellow citizens have at least a basic means of existence.
“It seems to me — basically for your own conscience, your own future and the future of your children — you should be trying to build a society that would be of benefit to all of its citizens.”
On Tuesday, August 9, SA celebrates Women's Day — the day commemorating the historic women's march on the Union Buildings in 1956.
TimesLIVE
