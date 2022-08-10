×

South Africa

Telkom cables confiscated at scrap metal dealer and farm in Western Cape

10 August 2022 - 16:42 By TimesLIVE
These Telkom cables were confiscated in Mfuleni and Stellenbosch on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

A 65-year-old man was arrested in the Western Cape in connection with the theft of R50,000 worth of Telkom cables.

The cables were believed to have been stolen from Mfuleni and Stellenbosch.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said economic infrastructure task team members were conducting a compliance inspection at an Mfuleni scrap dealer when they found 17 rolls of Telkom cable.

“Further investigation led the members to a farm in Stellenbosch, where they found 500kg of cable,” Twigg said.

