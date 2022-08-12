×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Employers must do more to provide equal opportunities for women: report

12 August 2022 - 16:47
Employee respondents believe companies should do more to give women equal opportunities and salaries. Stock image.
Employee respondents believe companies should do more to give women equal opportunities and salaries. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

More than 95% of employees believe companies should do more to ensure equal opportunities and salaries for women in the workplace.

This is one of the findings in a research report titled “The costly impact of GBV: Private sector perceptions and reality in SA”, released by the University of Johannesburg on Thursday.  

Led by UJ strategic communications department senior lecturer Prof Corné Davis, the research — conducted in partnership with Shared Value Africa Initiative, Mid Sweden University and supported by KPMG — explores the role of the private sector in achieving gender equality.

It highlights the need for the private sector to address the reality of gender-based violence (GBV) in the workplace as it formulates company policy and structures of governance.

The research focused on three areas: leadership, employee and healthcare costs of GBV.

It tracked awareness, knowledge, impact and opinions about GBV and its prevention in the private sector.

Women earn less — and are penalised under tax regime

The gender bias impact of SA's tax laws effectively discriminates against low-income and single mothers, a new report shows.
News
1 week ago

Davis said GBV remains one of the most prevalent and persistent issues facing women and girls globally.

“Despite GBV being a form of human rights violation, it has not attracted much research interest.” 

Seventy-three leaders were interviewed, including CEOs (72%), executive directors (13%), human resources managers (11%) and other members of senior management (4%). They represented private sector organisations from 17 sectors, with a combined staff of about 789,000 employees.

About 2,270 employees across various sectors with a spread of languages and cultural backgrounds completed the online survey questionnaire.

Of the participants, 30% were male, 68% female and 2% represented the LGBTQIAPK communities in SA.

The research found that 83% of respondents believe GBV has a big impact on workplace productivity, while 95% indicated that companies should do more to ensure equal opportunities and salaries for women and 77% believe GBV plays a big role in women’s career progress or lack thereof.

New data suggests women are actually better drivers than men

Women are “better” drivers than men, claims Netstar after examining its latest telematics data.
Motoring
1 day ago

Some of the key findings include:

  • Strategic positioning and policy changes: GBV is not strategically addressed and should be positioned within company policies and structures of governance.
  • Reporting and multisectoral collaboration: Decisive action and a collaborative, multisectoral approach are required. The private sector should provide ongoing feedback on progress through annual integrated and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.
  • Education and awareness training: More should be done to change patriarchal ideologies and male-centric culture through strategy, HR-led policies, education, awareness and behavioural change programmes as well as dialogue to break the silence and remove the stigma, shame and fear associated with GBV in the workplace.
  • Healthcare costs of GBV: Considering the out-of-pocket medical costs for GBV victims (estimated at almost R10bn), human capital loss (estimated at R26bn) and judicial costs (estimated at R104m), the research conservatively estimates that SA lost more than R36bn in 2019 due to GBV.

The report recommended companies take effective and decisive action to assess, prevent, respond to and monitor GBV in the workplace.

“It is important to act in a thoughtful and considerate way. Rushed and ill-informed approaches to tackling GBV could increase risks and cause further harm to survivors, especially if support services are not in place.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Talented AF! Tumi Morake on hosting an all-women headliners comedy show

"People will buy tickets to watch these women and that's the kind of talent we're talking about.”
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SA on upward trend towards achieving gender equality: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is on the right track towards achieving gender equality — and for this, women of today have the generation of ...
Politics
4 days ago

Practical systemic changes needed to move the needle on gender power

How can we end the rape epidemic when we consistently ignore the insights that come from anti-rape activists, asks Pumla Dineo Gqola.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  3. REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, ... News
  4. Zuma heads to SCA to overturn ruling against his ‘unlawful’ medical parole News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Crime Intelligence’s spy wire-taps ‘go slow’ on SA’s most dangerous ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women