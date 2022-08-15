×

South Africa

Kidnapped foreign national rescued, three suspects nabbed

15 August 2022 - 11:13
A kidnapped foreign national was rescued from a house in Vosloorus, East Rand. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Police arrested three suspects and rescued a foreign national who was kidnapped while at his place of work in Boksburg on Saturday.

This follows a tactical operation led by the national anti-kidnapping task team.

The man was rescued in Vosloorus on Sunday.

“It is reported that the victim was at his place of work on Saturday morning when five suspects stormed into the premises, held up security guards and forced the victim into their vehicle before driving off,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.

He said on Sunday night a team comprising members of the SA police special task force, JMPD’s K9 unit, Gauteng provincial investigation unit, Ekurhuleni South hostage negotiating team, working in collaboration with private security, pounced on a house in Vosloorus and rescued the victim unharmed.

“Three suspects were arrested.”

Netshiunda said two firearms, multiple cellphones and the vehicle allegedly used during the commission of the crime were found in the possession of the suspects.

They were expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court soon.

