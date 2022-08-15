×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three more suspects to appear on public violence charges relating to July riots

15 August 2022 - 08:58
The Mr Price store in West Street in Durban was one of many businesses looted during protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
The Mr Price store in West Street in Durban was one of many businesses looted during protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Three more alleged instigators of the July 2021 riots are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Siphiwe Mhlongo, the suspects will join the 22 alleged instigators who appeared in court on Friday on public violence charges.

“The three suspects will appear in the same court today,” said Mhlongo.

According to police stats, 354 people were killed when tens of thousands embarked on mass looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More than a year later the country continues to reel from the more than R50bn economic knock that resulted from the insurrection. It is believed to have stemmed from former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

The 22 people appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

ANCYL KZN official among 22 in court for ‘instigating’ July riots

A senior ANC Youth League leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, is among 22 people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court ...
News
2 days ago

Their bail was set at R3,000 each, with the following conditions: “Not to post any information regarding the case on social media. To inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KwaZulu-Natal. To inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number,” said Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson.

The matter was remanded to August 26 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has been named in statements obtained by the Hawks relating to the July unrest.
News
2 days ago

Hawks pounce on KZN instigators of July riots in national operation

By 10am on Thursday at least six people had been nabbed in a clandestine operation by the unit, whose members were deployed to the province earlier ...
News
3 days ago

July unrest: Children were traumatised

KwaZulu-Natal children were traumatised and went hungry when violence spread through the province last July, says Childline KZN acting director ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women