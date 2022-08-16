Johannesburg's City Power acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava has welcomed the arrest of a metal scrapyard manager for possession of suspected stolen copper cables.
The manager was among eight suspects arrested in separate incidents of cable theft between Friday and Sunday night.
City Power said 17 cable theft incidents were reported in Johannesburg over the same period.
The 65-year-old scrapyard manager was arrested on Friday afternoon when the SAPS’ essential infrastructure task team raided Vortex Recycling along Pretoria Main Road in Wynberg. He was found in possession of stolen copper cables, some of which City Power security positively identified. The cables, some belonging to Prasa, are estimated to be worth about R245,000.
Mashava said “scrapyard dealers seem to be the key enablers of the cable-theft problem because they allow stolen material to their space, rewarding the criminality we are grappling with”.
“We will be working with other stakeholders, to intensify the raids on the scrapyards across the city until we win this war against cable theft.
“We call on the scrapyard owners to do the right thing and reject stolen cables. They need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Scrapyard manager bust as City Power records 17 cable theft cases at weekend
Image: SAPS
Johannesburg's City Power acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava has welcomed the arrest of a metal scrapyard manager for possession of suspected stolen copper cables.
The manager was among eight suspects arrested in separate incidents of cable theft between Friday and Sunday night.
City Power said 17 cable theft incidents were reported in Johannesburg over the same period.
The 65-year-old scrapyard manager was arrested on Friday afternoon when the SAPS’ essential infrastructure task team raided Vortex Recycling along Pretoria Main Road in Wynberg. He was found in possession of stolen copper cables, some of which City Power security positively identified. The cables, some belonging to Prasa, are estimated to be worth about R245,000.
Mashava said “scrapyard dealers seem to be the key enablers of the cable-theft problem because they allow stolen material to their space, rewarding the criminality we are grappling with”.
“We will be working with other stakeholders, to intensify the raids on the scrapyards across the city until we win this war against cable theft.
“We call on the scrapyard owners to do the right thing and reject stolen cables. They need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Government working on a new law that will see scrap metal dealers jailed for 15 years, says Mbalula
KZN scrap dealers held for stealing Transnet cables and cell tower batteries
Seven years in jail for men who cut up, stole Transnet railway tracks
Eskom security guards bust at scrapyard with stolen copper cables
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos