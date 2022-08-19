×

South Africa

Father gets 22 years in prison for raping daughter at gravesite

Girl was summoned to grandmother's home in 2019 then molested by father on way back to her mother

19 August 2022 - 16:12
Director of public prosecutions Nkebe Kanyane condemned the rising rate of violence against women and children in SA after a man in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) was jailed for threatening his daughter with a firearm and raping her. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

The Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) sexual offences court has sentenced a 34-year-old man from Masoyi to 22 years’ imprisonment for raping his 17-year-old daughter at a gravesite after threatening her with a firearm.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in April 2019, the victim was summoned to visit her grandparents’ place so that her father could perform a ritual for her.

“She left her mother’s place, where she was residing, and went to her grandmother’s place, whom she found alone, and was instructed to wait for the father,” said Nyuswa.

"The accused came back late but did not buy the necessary items to perform the ritual and the victim had to be taken home as she could not sleep over.”

Nyuswa said the father offered to accompany his daughter back to her mother’s place and along the way, near Mahushu gravesite, he threatened her with a firearm, instructed her to undress and raped her using a condom.

“The victim reported the incident a month later and the accused was arrested,” she said.

Nyuswa said the father pleaded guilty in court as the state had overwhelming evidence against him and that the victim testified in aggravation of sentence and told the court that she was disappointed and scared of her father’s actions. 

“Regional prosecutor John Mahlwele submitted to the court that offences of this nature are prevalent in this country, where victims are raped by their fathers, who are supposed to protect and care for them.”

