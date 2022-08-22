×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The madness of two: the serial crimes of Havenga and Wessels

22 August 2022 - 15:38 By Nicole Engelbrecht
In 1991, four of South Africa’s provinces were terrorised by a serial killer couple.
In 1991, four of South Africa’s provinces were terrorised by a serial killer couple.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Listen to the story here: 

Though the thought of one serial predator on the prowl is frightening enough, when the rarest phenomenon happens and serial killers work together, the terror level increases infinitely.

In 1991, four of SA’s provinces were hit by a serial killer couple, and soon detectives from Knysna, Durban, Bluewater Bay, and Johannesburg were all on the trail of 30-year-old Antonie Wessels and 16-year-old Jean-Pierre Havenga.

By the time the man and the boy were caught, devastation lay in their wake and the lives of at least four people had changed forever.

In episode 88 of True Crime South Africa, we look at the horrendous crimes committed by perhaps the most unlikely of killers and consider how two equally disturbed minds could possibly find each other.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE

PODCAST | Life sentences & long-awaited trials: progress in several high-profile cases

Several long-awaited, high-profile cases have seen the inside of a courtroom in the past few weeks. In this week’s 'True Crime South Africa' we ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Betrayed: The murder of Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter

Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter, 39, had always dreamt of becoming a police officer.
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Deadly hatred: The murder of David Olyne

When the body of 23-year-old David Olyne was found at an abandoned pump station just outside Bella Vista in Ceres in the Western Cape, it immediately ...
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Targeting the vulnerable: The serial crimes of Brydon Brandt

When Brydon Brandt was arrested in 1997 in connection with the death of his friend and roommate, police had no idea they had arrested a serial killer.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News
  2. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  3. Why Gauteng and KZN families are packing for the Cape peninsula News
  4. David Makhura to make way for Lesufi ‘soon’ Politics
  5. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point