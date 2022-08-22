PODCAST | The madness of two: the serial crimes of Havenga and Wessels

Though the thought of one serial predator on the prowl is frightening enough, when the rarest phenomenon happens and serial killers work together, the terror level increases infinitely.
In 1991, four of SA’s provinces were hit by a serial killer couple, and soon detectives from Knysna, Durban, Bluewater Bay, and Johannesburg were all on the trail of 30-year-old Antonie Wessels and 16-year-old Jean-Pierre Havenga.
By the time the man and the boy were caught, devastation lay in their wake and the lives of at least four people had changed forever.
In episode 88 of True Crime South Africa, we look at the horrendous crimes committed by perhaps the most unlikely of killers and consider how two equally disturbed minds could possibly find each other.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
