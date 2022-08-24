×

'When you bath stand straight and don't turn around': Mchunu's advice as 'Day Zero' looms in Gqeberha

24 August 2022 - 12:03
Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda.

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has urged residents in Nelson Mandela Bay not to waste water as Gqeberha draws closer to “Day Zero”.

The metro has been in the grips of a devastating drought for several years and is facing an imminent “Day Zero”, where in some parts of the city taps will run dry. 

Major tourist areas such as Summerstrand and Humewood are in the affected area, also referred to as the “red zone”.

Speaking on eNCA, Mchunu said teams has been assigned to tackle the water crisis. 

He urged communities not to waste water, especially when taking showers and baths. 

“The situation is so bad that we are taking measures and the first measures are those that are restricting in nature, including restricting [water] extraction. We are also restricting usage of water in the households,” he said.

Mchunu said if the water crisis worsens, water for households will only be available at communal stands. 

“I want to emphasise that we are running out of water in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. Everybody in the city, even in Kouga municipality, must know and understand and accept that we have very little water in Nelson Mandela. 

“So when you bath in the morning — unfortunately we have to bath — each time you do it, please think about tomorrow, think about next door, next week and next month. Don't turn around and around. Just stand straight once and then you're done,” Mchunu said.

FoodForward SA collecting water to help Gqeberha beat 'Day Zero' — here's how you can get involved

The non-profit food distributor is calling on South Africans to take part in its national campaign to collect 100,000 litres of water.
6 days ago

Last week, non-profit food distributor FoodForward SA called on South Africans to take part in its national campaign to collect 100,000 litres of water.

The organisation has a growing fleet of refrigerated trucks that collect quality surplus food from supply chain partners — such as farmers, manufacturers, and retailers — and redistributes it to underserved communities. 

“Our trucks collect and distribute food across all nine provinces. With this kind of logistical footprint, we know we can help by transporting much-needed water to Gqeberha,” said Andy du Plessis, FoodForward SA’s MD.

“With the help of the public, I have no doubt we will be able to meet our target of 100,000 litres. These donations can go a long way in relieving the limited water supply — every litre counts.” 

How can I get involved? 

You can drop off a 5l sealed bottle of water at a FoodForward SA distribution point — Click here to see a distribution point near you. 

Drop off a 5l sealed bottle of water at one of these participating schools:

  • Buccleuch Primary School — Parkville Pl, Woodmead, Johannesburg
  • Robin Hills Primary School — 13 Kalk Ave, Randpark, Randburg
  • Pinnacle College — 11 Candican Road, Barbeque Downs, Midrand
  • Eden College Durban — Dan Pienaar Rd & Wanless Road, Glenwood, Durban

You can also donate R20 via SnapScan, Zapper, EFT, or PayPal and FoodForward SA will purchase a sealed 5l bottle of water on your behalf.

