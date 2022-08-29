×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Another Covid wave could hit SA at end of September or early October: expert

29 August 2022 - 09:11
More than 37-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in SA. File photo.
More than 37-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in SA. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

SA is not out of the woods yet and should brace itself for another wave of Covid-19 infections, says a health expert.

Barry Schoub, a leading virologist, flagged that the biggest challenge is the low vaccine uptake.

“It is very low and we need to increase it quite urgently because we’re not totally out of the woods. I don’t think the concept of herd immunity is realistic.

“Unfortunately, we will always have the coronavirus. The virus mutates. Certainly we will have another wave, probably at the end of next month. We hope it will be much milder. People who are not vaccinated should get the jab. Covid-19 is not over,” Schoub told eNCA.

The national state of disaster was lifted on April 5 after its implementation in April 2020. More than 4-million Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country to date.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at Wits University, recently tweeted that although extensive immunity evolved against severe Covid-19 infection in SA, it came at a cost of 300,000 deaths  with a mortality rate of 500 per 100,000 (among the top 10 globally).

“The poor planning and incorrect decision-making around the Covid-19 vaccine in SA, with deployment only starting at the peak of the Delta wave and after most deaths had already transpired, could have been avoided. Inequity in access to vaccines played a role.

“The Covid-19 pandemic might not be over and countries with low population immunity remain at risk in most of Africa, with multiple studies reporting 90% seropositivity mainly from infection post-Omicron, very much over the acute phase,” he said. 

He said Covid-19 vaccine access continues to matter, especially for high-risk groups in Africa.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Do I need another Covid-19 jab if I've already had two shots and a booster?

According to Professor Alex Welte from the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, immunity from vaccination may not last as long with ...
News
1 month ago

Drugmakers hunt for one vaccine to target all Covid-19 variants

Keeping pace with viral evolution presents problems, Fauci says
News
2 weeks ago

How is the vaccine rollout progressing in lower-income countries?

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said even where 70% vaccination coverage is achieved, if significant numbers of health workers, ...
News
1 month ago

With the regulations lifted, what are the recommendations for controlling Covid-19?

The NICD says vaccines remain the most effective method to prevent and control severe Covid-19 after the lifting of regulations.
News
1 month ago

How Health Squared blew millions in its death spiral

In the months leading up to its demise,  troubled medical  scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing ...
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise ... South Africa
  2. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  3. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  4. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  5. I was right and will not apologise, says defiant Ramathuba News

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court