×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Murder in the family: the Hunt family massacre

29 August 2022 - 11:43 By Nicole Engelbrecht
In 2002, the sleepy agricultural town of Reitz in the Free State was rocked when three members of the Hunt family were found fatally shot in their home. Stock photo.
In 2002, the sleepy agricultural town of Reitz in the Free State was rocked when three members of the Hunt family were found fatally shot in their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Listen to the story here:

Family murders are often classed as "black swan" events — incidents so unexpected and rare that we believe they will never touch us personally. The truth, though, seems very different. When we look back at some of the most shocking family murders SA has seen, the signs were there but for different reasons action was not taken before it was too late.

In 2002, the sleepy agricultural town of Reitz in the Free State was rocked when three members of the Hunt family were found fatally shot in their home. The town was already reeling from another murder after a botched robbery, so residents automatically assumed Ronnie Hunt Snr, his wife Elize and their son, Ronnie Jnr, must have suffered a similar fate.

The reality, though, was far more shocking. Soon police arrested the family’s 16-year-old son, Elro, in connection with the murders.    

In episode 89 of True Crime South Africa we look at this seemingly cold and calculated massacre of a family by one of its own and delve into the psychology behind teenagers who kill.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | The madness of two: the serial crimes of Havenga and Wessels

Though the thought of one serial predator on the prowl is frightening enough, when the rarest phenomenon happens and serial killers work together, ...
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | Life sentences & long-awaited trials: progress in several high-profile cases

Several long-awaited, high-profile cases have seen the inside of a courtroom in the past few weeks. In this week’s 'True Crime South Africa' we ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Betrayed: The murder of Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter

Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter, 39, had always dreamt of becoming a police officer.
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Deadly hatred: The murder of David Olyne

When the body of 23-year-old David Olyne was found at an abandoned pump station just outside Bella Vista in Ceres in the Western Cape, it immediately ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise ... South Africa
  2. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  3. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  4. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  5. I was right and will not apologise, says defiant Ramathuba News

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...