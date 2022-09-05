Kolisi wants Springboks to regain top form for championship climax
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is targeting a more consistent run of results for the Springboks as uneven form from all the teams has left the outcome of this year's Rugby Championship in the balance with two rounds of matches remaining.
The world champions picked up their second win of the campaign on Saturday against Australia in Sydney to leave them in third place and a point behind leaders New Zealand as the four-nation competition reaches its climax.
“The thing is everybody wants consistency. We want to stay near the top the whole time but it's hard,” Kolisi said.
“Some teams perform one week and some teams don't perform. That's what I think all the nations are looking for, that consistency every week.
“You can see now what's happening — every single team is standing up and I think it's brilliant for rugby because you never know which team is going to win on the day.”
Any of the four nations in the Rugby Championship can still claim the title with no team able to dominate this year's campaign. Each has notched two victories and two defeats, but New Zealand lead by virtue of Saturday's bonus-point win over Argentina.
Two early tries put the South Africans in control against Australia in Sydney, a week after allowing the Wallabies to open up an unassailable advantage before several late scores narrowed the margin of defeat in Adelaide.
“Last week there was nothing different to our performance or our game plan, we took the opportunities that we created [on Saturday] and that's what we want to do every single time,” Kolisi said.
“It will make our job so much easier not to have to fight back the whole time. That we could create those opportunities is encouraging, and that we could finish was really good. It's a good reminder we can do it .
“We must just keep on doing them, that's all we want. Just being consistent and taking the opportunities when we create them.”
SA face Argentina in their last two games later this month while defending champions New Zealand play Australia twice.