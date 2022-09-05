Kolisi wants Springboks to regain top form for championship climax

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is targeting a more consistent run of results for the Springboks as uneven form from all the teams has left the outcome of this year's Rugby Championship in the balance with two rounds of matches remaining.

The world champions picked up their second win of the campaign on Saturday against Australia in Sydney to leave them in third place and a point behind leaders New Zealand as the four-nation competition reaches its climax.

“The thing is everybody wants consistency. We want to stay near the top the whole time but it's hard,” Kolisi said.