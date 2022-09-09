×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban dame and St John pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

09 September 2022 - 15:22
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Dame Catherine Dedman of St John in Durban says the organisation was saddened by the passing of its sovereign head, Queen Elizabeth II.
Dame Catherine Dedman of St John in Durban says the organisation was saddened by the passing of its sovereign head, Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: supplied

Catherine Dedman was having supper while on holiday in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in 2014 when she received news that she had become a dame.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a warrant to advise that Dedman of St John in Durban was awarded the senior honours in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The British monarch was the sovereign head of St John, a major international charity which provides first aid, healthcare and support services in 40 countries around the world.

On Friday, St John in Durban paid tribute to the late monarch although most of its members had not met her.

“It is quite sad. Even though you don’t know her yourself, she was part of St John. She has always been there. She was always a part of our ceremonies. There is a sense of sadness that one didn’t expect to be there,” Dedman said.

“Of course, we also sympathise with her family because although they are royalty, they have lost their mother.”

Dedman has been at St John for more than 44 years and being bestowed with the title of Dame was in recognition of her service.

“We have different levels. You start as a normal member but as you go higher you are awarded for what you give to the services and how you help other people,” Dedman said.

We are immensely proud of our beloved Illa Thompson of Publicity Matters. She has been invested as a 'Member of the...

Posted by Denis Hurley Centre on Sunday, August 21, 2022

In a statement Prof Mark Compton AM GCSU, Lord Prior of the Order of St John, said the queen had been the sovereign head of the organisation for more than 70 years.

“Her guidance and support shaped St John into a modern global healthcare organisation, which is deeply rooted in our history as an order of the Crown.

“Her Majesty always took a keen interest in our work of helping the sick and the poor, and she was very much invested in St John and our worldwide work. Her passing is a great loss, not only for the Commonwealth, but especially for our St John family,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'A new constitution' and 'return SA's Diamond': Calls for reparations after queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II's death has led to some demanding reparations from Britain's new monarch.
Politics
2 hours ago

POLL | How will you remember Queen Elizabeth II?

Will you remember Queen Elizabeth II as your royal or just the lady who wore stolen diamonds?
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get tongues wagging

It was not clear what Malema's tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen's death ...
News
8 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from politicians and officials

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  3. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  4. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  5. 'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'