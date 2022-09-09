×

South Africa

About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get tongues wagging

09 September 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet got social media users in a huff. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

EFF leader Julius Malema had social media timelines in meltdown mode on Thursday evening with a cryptic tweet some thought was in response to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The British monarch died on Thursday at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

As reactions poured in from around the world, Malema wrote: “God, good riddance; only one remains in SA”.

It was not clear what Malema’s tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen’s death and his political rivals.

His party issued a statement saying it would not mourn the monarch and her death was “a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history”.

It added the queen never acknowledged “crimes that Britain, and her family in particular, perpetuated across the world”.

Here are some of the comments in reaction to Malema’s tweet:

