The British monarch died on Thursday at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.
Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
As reactions poured in from around the world, Malema wrote: “God, good riddance; only one remains in SA”.
About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get tongues wagging
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema had social media timelines in meltdown mode on Thursday evening with a cryptic tweet some thought was in response to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The British monarch died on Thursday at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.
Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
As reactions poured in from around the world, Malema wrote: “God, good riddance; only one remains in SA”.
It was not clear what Malema’s tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen’s death and his political rivals.
His party issued a statement saying it would not mourn the monarch and her death was “a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history”.
It added the queen never acknowledged “crimes that Britain, and her family in particular, perpetuated across the world”.
Here are some of the comments in reaction to Malema’s tweet:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'There’s no pothole here, we don’t have roads': Malema takes aim at Ramaphosa over road repairs
‘Jealousy is a disease’: Naledi Chirwa takes aim at Malema’s critics
'End of an era': SA reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth after 70-year reign
Ramaphosa, Zulu king, Mandela Foundation send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos