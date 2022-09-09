×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

POLL | How will you remember Queen Elizabeth II?

09 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.
Image: Bloomberg

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked fierce debate about her legacy, with some devastated and others criticising her and her family's role in colonialism.

Her death was announced on Thursday by Buckingham Palace.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon [Thursday]. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday].”

Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Charles said it was a heartbreaking moment for himself, the royal family and those who loved the “cherished sovereign”.

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.”

Some, including the EFF, said they would not mourn her because it was “a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history”.

The EFF claimed the queen never acknowledged “crimes that Britain, and her family in particular, perpetuated across the world”.

As reactions poured in from around the world, the party's leader Julius Malema wrote: “God, good riddance; only one remains in SA”.

It was not clear what Malema’s tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen’s death and his political rivals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences on behalf of the government and people of SA. He was joined by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on behalf of King Misuzulu and the Zulu royal family, and the Mandela Foundation.

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world,” Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch,  has died, the BBC announced on Thursday.
News
18 hours ago

About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get tongues wagging

It was not clear what Malema's tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen's death ...
News
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa, Zulu king, Mandela Foundation send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of SA, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to King Charles on the ...
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

'End of an era': SA reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth after 70-year reign

South Africans have contributed to the millions of tributes from around the world for the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died on ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Queen’s death marked with tributes, flowers as King Charles set to address nation

While world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death aged 96 on Thursday, ordinary people in Britain and around the globe paid their ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III Lifestyle
  2. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  3. Queen Elizabeth has died, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle Lifestyle
  4. Harry joins royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’ Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Katie Price says she was raped during ‘carjacking’ in SA Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'