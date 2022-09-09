POLL | How will you remember Queen Elizabeth II?

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon [Thursday]. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday].”
Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Charles said it was a heartbreaking moment for himself, the royal family and those who loved the “cherished sovereign”.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.”
Some, including the EFF, said they would not mourn her because it was “a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history”.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked fierce debate about her legacy, with some devastated and others criticising her and her family's role in colonialism.
Her death was announced on Thursday by Buckingham Palace.
Some, including the EFF, said they would not mourn her because it was “a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history”.
The EFF claimed the queen never acknowledged “crimes that Britain, and her family in particular, perpetuated across the world”.
As reactions poured in from around the world, the party's leader Julius Malema wrote: “God, good riddance; only one remains in SA”.
It was not clear what Malema’s tweet was in reference to, but many on social media speculated it may have been related to news of the queen’s death and his political rivals.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences on behalf of the government and people of SA. He was joined by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on behalf of King Misuzulu and the Zulu royal family, and the Mandela Foundation.
“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world,” Ramaphosa said.
