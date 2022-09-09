The community called themselves “Siyahlala” (we are staying). However, leaders agreed to a move to Philippi with the assistance of the National Housing Agency.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Langa residents agree to move off central line train tracks
Agreement will see them relocated to Philippi in November
Cape Town is one step closer to having its central railway line up and running again after people living on the tracks in Langa agreed to move.
The railway line hasn’t operated since 2019 due to vandalism, cable theft and informal houses erected on the tracks.
Community leaders and government entities came together on Thursday to sign a social compact with regards to the agreement.
“My interest with my team is to get the trains running and it has taken us a painstakingly lot of time. Most people are using this line so when the trains are not working at full capacity, we know who is hardest hit: it is the working class,” transport minister Fikile Mbalula said at an event in Langa.
TimesLIVE
