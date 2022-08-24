TOM EATON | Sometimes it’s impossible to follow the ANC’s train of thought
Marching to Western Cape Prasa office to protest a ‘public transport crisis’ is odd when that’s the one province where the rail system works
24 August 2022 - 22:00
On Wednesday, South African labour unions tried to shut down the economy and burnt billions to protest the fact that the economy isn’t working and there’s not enough money...
TOM EATON | Sometimes it’s impossible to follow the ANC’s train of thought
Marching to Western Cape Prasa office to protest a ‘public transport crisis’ is odd when that’s the one province where the rail system works
On Wednesday, South African labour unions tried to shut down the economy and burnt billions to protest the fact that the economy isn’t working and there’s not enough money...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos