×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rip currents claim life of bather at Port Alfred

11 September 2022 - 11:45
CPR efforts commenced as soon as the woman was recovered from the sea. File photo.
CPR efforts commenced as soon as the woman was recovered from the sea. File photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A young woman swimming with friends at the beach in the Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred has died after being swept away by strong rip currents.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred deputy station commander Gerrit Cloete said the duty crew was activated on Saturday afternoon after reports of a drowning in progress at West Beach.

The NSRI rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha responded along with the police, Gardmed ambulance service, security officers and municipal officials.

“Our NSRI rescue craft was able to reach the female in the surf line in rough sea conditions. On rescuing [her] onto our rescue craft, CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts commenced and the female was brought to our NSRI Port Alfred rescue station, where paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts,” said Cloete.

After all efforts to resuscitate the 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal were exhausted, she was declared dead. The body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cloete.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Early Christmas for beachgoers as eThekwini reopens 13 beaches

The eThekwini municipality has reopened 13 beaches after extensive water testing, it said on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Bleeding KZN man drives to hospital after 'attempted robbery' at beach

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was shot multiple times during an alleged attempted robbery on Tuesday night drove bleeding to a local hospital for help.
News
4 days ago

Missing yacht found but sinks with skipper’s body still aboard off Mossel Bay

Darrol Hansen, the partially disabled 60-year-old skipper, called himself ‘The Viking’
News
2 weeks ago

Tributes pour in after Breyton Paulse's mom and aunt drown in Hermanus

Tributes are pouring in for the late mother and aunt of former Springbok rugby player Breyton Paulse.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  4. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches house after R32m loss to KZN health department South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'