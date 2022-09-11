×

South Africa

Mining company says deadly dam wall collapse will be investigated

11 September 2022 - 16:31
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Search and rescue efforts continue in the town.
Image: Sipho Towa/Free State EMS
Image: Sipho Towa/Free State EMS

The company managing a mine where a tailings dam wall collapsed on Sunday, sending a deluge of mud and water through a small town in the Free State, says a team of experts will be assessing the incident.

Marius de Villiers, speaking on behalf of Jagersfontein Developments (Pty) Ltd, said there would be a full investigation into what happened at Jagersfontein.

“At this stage the emergency protocols are in place to try to limit damage,” he said on Sunday.

Management was locked in meetings with police and disaster management officials. The wall collapsed at about 6am.

Houses and vehicles swept away as dam wall bursts in Free State town

Houses and vehicles were swept away early on Sunday when the wall of a dam burst in the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State.
News
6 hours ago

The company confirmed there was a slimes dam wall breach at the processing operations.

“The management of Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd has activated its emergency and disaster management protocols and are assessing the situation together with the department of water affairs and local emergency services. A full team of experts will be assessing the situation. Further updates will be issued,” the company said in a brief statement.

Houses, vehicles and livestock were swept away and several injured residents were taken to hospital. Three bodies were recovered earlier in the day.

The office of the premier said three people were confirmed dead and four were missing.

“Thirty-five patients have been transported to Diamant Hospital in Jagersfontein, among them one pregnant lady, four with fractured limbs the rest for bruises and hypothermia. Five more patients were transported to Albert Nzula Hospital in Trompsburg. Three bodies have since been recovered. However, the search and rescue efforts are continuing,” the premier’s spokesperson Palesa Chubisi said. 

TimesLIVE

