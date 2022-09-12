President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised residents of Jagersfontein will not be left behind after scores of homes were flooded when a mine storage dam burst its banks.
The dam, which borders the town, burst on Sunday morning, forcing residents to run from their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
At least one person died and 40 others were injured and taken to hospital. More than 200 people had to leave their homes.
“We went outside in our pyjamas and saw that the mine dam has collapsed. When they tried to go back to get our things the water had already entered the houses. My small car was pushed to the house next door,” said Jagersfontein resident Mashuping Maphalane.
Maphalane is living in a church hall with dozens of other residents.
WATCH | Ramaphosa flies over Jagersfontein, hears of horror flood
More than 200 people are displaced and other are trying to rescue their possessions after a tailings dam wall burst, flooding the Free State town
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised residents of Jagersfontein will not be left behind after scores of homes were flooded when a mine storage dam burst its banks.
The dam, which borders the town, burst on Sunday morning, forcing residents to run from their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
At least one person died and 40 others were injured and taken to hospital. More than 200 people had to leave their homes.
“We went outside in our pyjamas and saw that the mine dam has collapsed. When they tried to go back to get our things the water had already entered the houses. My small car was pushed to the house next door,” said Jagersfontein resident Mashuping Maphalane.
Maphalane is living in a church hall with dozens of other residents.
Ramaphosa visited the area, flying over in a helicopter to assess the damage. He later heard stories from residents who said they've been complaining about the dam for some time.
“I don’t want to hear of others being left behind and not getting help. I promise I won’t leave things hanging and not follow up. From tomorrow [Tuesday] I will seek a report on a weekly basis,” he said.
The department of mineral resources has sent investigators to determine the cause of the burst.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Rietkuil substation still inaccessible after Jagersfontein mine dam collapse
Two elderly people missing after Jagersfontein dam wall collapse
IN PICS | Devastated Jagersfontein residents attempt to rescue the little they can after dam wall collapse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos