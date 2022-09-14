×

South Africa

Multiple bodies of zama zamas found on N1 near Maraisburg — Reports

14 September 2022 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
Emergency services are responding to a multiple murder scene on the N1. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Multiple bodies have been found on the N1 near Maraisburg Road in Gauteng, with initial reports claiming they are murdered zama zamas.

Gauteng traffic police confirmed Johannesburg emergency services were at the scene alongside the N1, and that preliminary information said it was related to illegal miners and was subject to police investigations.

The Crime Air Network said there were an estimated six victims, most of whom had been shot. 

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How rival zama zamas, rogue soldiers, cops and Lesotho's political parties work 'in cahoots'

The rivalry is spilling into SA as Lesotho heads to general elections in October
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Hijacked by zama zamas: gun battles, bombs force closure of working gold mines

Sibanye-Stillwater forced to stop work at Soweto gold mining operation as illegal miners take over
News
5 days ago

Zama zama economics: R10k for a KFC bucket, R20k for a prostitute — 2.4km under the earth

Cops estimate at least R3m in cash circulates underground in North West at any given time
News
5 days ago
