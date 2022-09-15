In one of the cases, the accused allegedly raped a woman in May 2012.
"A couple was travelling in their vehicle when they saw stones placed on the N4 road in the vicinity of Bokfontein, near Brits. The husband then reduced speed to stop, but the vehicle overturned just after the couple heard the sound of car tyres bursting. The couple was 'rescued' out of the vehicle by three males, who then took turns to rape the woman," said Mokgwabone.
He returns to court on October 7.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena applauded the police in both provinces for their collaboration in the case.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Most wanted' suspect in North West nabbed
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
One of the 50 most wanted suspects in the North West has been arrested in Limpopo.
Chris Sithole, who also calls himself Leon Nkomo, was arrested by the police in Musina and handed over to the North West provincial tracking team on Tuesday, said Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
He was remanded in custody after appearing in the Brits magistrate's court on Wednesday.
He faces seven separate cases of rape, three of robbery and one of housebreaking and theft. The crimes were committed between January 2012 and February 2021 in the Brits policing area.
In one of the cases, the accused allegedly raped a woman in May 2012.
"A couple was travelling in their vehicle when they saw stones placed on the N4 road in the vicinity of Bokfontein, near Brits. The husband then reduced speed to stop, but the vehicle overturned just after the couple heard the sound of car tyres bursting. The couple was 'rescued' out of the vehicle by three males, who then took turns to rape the woman," said Mokgwabone.
He returns to court on October 7.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena applauded the police in both provinces for their collaboration in the case.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Man who strangled ex-girlfriend's daughter, aged 10, gets life sentence
Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out
Life sentence for man who raped woman in her Diepsloot home
Life sentence for man who killed transport operator in Klerksdorp
Man who raped student in front of her mother gets life behind bars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos