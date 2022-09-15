×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Most wanted' suspect in North West nabbed

15 September 2022 - 13:22 By TImesLIVE
Chris Sithole, who also calls himself Leon Nkomo, faces seven separate cases of rape, three of robbery and one of housebreaking and theft. Stock photo.
Chris Sithole, who also calls himself Leon Nkomo, faces seven separate cases of rape, three of robbery and one of housebreaking and theft. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

One of the 50 most wanted suspects in the North West has been arrested in Limpopo.

Chris Sithole, who also calls himself Leon Nkomo, was arrested by the police in Musina and handed over to the North West provincial tracking team on Tuesday, said Brig Sabata Mokgwabone. 

He was remanded in custody after appearing in the Brits magistrate's court on Wednesday.

He faces seven separate cases of rape, three of robbery and one of housebreaking and theft. The crimes were committed between January 2012 and February 2021 in the Brits policing area.

In one of the cases, the accused allegedly raped a woman in May 2012.

"A couple was travelling in their vehicle when they saw stones placed on the N4 road in the vicinity of Bokfontein, near Brits. The husband then reduced speed to stop, but the vehicle overturned just after the couple heard the sound of car tyres bursting. The couple was 'rescued' out of the vehicle by three males, who then took turns to rape the woman," said Mokgwabone. 

He returns to court on October 7.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena applauded the police in both provinces for their collaboration in the case.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Man who strangled ex-girlfriend's daughter, aged 10, gets life sentence

A man who strangled the daughter of a former girlfriend in November last year was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.
News
22 hours ago

Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out

An illegal miner who shot dead an Ekurhuleni metro police officer, Johannes Jacobus van der Linde, in June last year was on Tuesday sentenced to life ...
News
1 day ago

Life sentence for man who raped woman in her Diepsloot home

Mandulo Moyo, who raped a woman at her Diepsloot home in 2017, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Life sentence for man who killed transport operator in Klerksdorp

Thabo Thakampana was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday after his conviction for the murder of a businessman in 2019.
News
1 day ago

Man who raped student in front of her mother gets life behind bars

The man was convicted of two counts of rape, attempted robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and compelling or causing a person ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry