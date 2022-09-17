“The driver must face the music and we will be monitoring developments in this case. There is no excuse for such driver behaviour. It is painful that the death toll has now increased to 21. Once again, we wish to send our deepest condolences to all affected families, other fellow learners, teachers and members of the school governing bodies.”
Cops searching for truck driver who fled scene after accident that killed 19 pupils in Pongola
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for the driver of a truck that collided with a vehicle transporting schoolchildren on Friday, killing 21 people.
Provincial transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Saturday called on the public to assist police in apprehending the truck driver. The accident happened in Pongola.
“Police have indicated they have since launched a manhunt after the truck driver ran away following this fatal accident which happened in the Godlwayo area on the N2. The truck collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux bakkie that was ferrying learners from local schools,” said Hlomuka.
“In the footage of the accident that is circulating, the truck is seen speeding excessively, overtaking on a double barrier line and clearly violating all possible traffic regulations. The truck was travelling from Piet Retief to Pongola and police have opened a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving. The death toll in this gruesome accident has risen to 21, including 19 learners and two adults. The deceased include the bakkie driver.”
Hlomuka said the investigating team was working around the clock to arrest the truck driver.
“He must just surrender himself to the police. It is a matter of hours before he is arrested to face the consequences of his actions. It is clear that the truck driver violated all the laws in the book. This is the kind of behaviour that is causing fatal crashes and it is unacceptable,” said Hlomuka.
“The driver must face the music and we will be monitoring developments in this case. There is no excuse for such driver behaviour. It is painful that the death toll has now increased to 21. Once again, we wish to send our deepest condolences to all affected families, other fellow learners, teachers and members of the school governing bodies.”
Hlomuka also called for calm after a truck was torched, allegedly, by angry community members, and other vehicles stoned on the N2 in Pongola on Friday night.
“The police and members of the SA Defence Force are currently monitoring the situation in the area,” said Hlomuka. “Today a multidisciplinary team of officials from various departments and local government is meeting with the families in Pongola.”
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer offered condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.
