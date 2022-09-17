×

South Africa

No end in sight to rolling blackouts as Eskom implements stage 5 load-shedding

17 September 2022 - 10:19
Eskom has implemented stage 5 load shedding, until Monday, after five generating units broke down overnight.
Eskom has implemented stage 5 load shedding, until Monday, after five generating units broke down overnight.
Image: MATTHEW FIELD© GO & Express

Eskom implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Saturday.

In a statement, the power utility said its five generating units had broken down overnight, and that state 5 load-shedding would be implemented until 5am on Monday.

Regretfully, the breakdown of five generating units overnight and this morning, with a combined capacity of 2,400MW, has necessitated the escalation of load-shedding to stage 5 from 10am this morning,” it said.

“This load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Monday. Should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of load-shedding may be implemented at short notice.  On Sunday, through a media briefing, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load-shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service.”

Eskom said a unit each at Kusile, Arnot and Camden, as well as two units at Duvha Power Station, had tripped.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to escalate the load-shedding to stop the use of the emergency generation reserves and begin the replenishment thereof ahead of the week. The emergency generation reserves have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load-shedding over the past two weeks.  

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service.  We currently have 7,210MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,597MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes.”

