South Africa

Corruption case against Mdluli and co-accused postponed again

20 September 2022 - 17:13
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli seeks to review a decision by the police to deny him funding for the corruption case he faces.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday postponed the corruption, fraud and theft case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two co-accused until October 11.

This is to allow Mdluli an opportunity to provide the court with an update on the progress of a review application against his former employer, the SA Police Service (SAPS), investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said. 

Mdluli earlier indicated that he planned to bring such an application after the police service denied him legal funding in January.

Mdluli, former crime intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus and former head of supply chain management Heine Barnard face charges of corruption, fraud and theft allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of the department.

The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund, from which Mdluli and his family are said to have benefited.

They include payment of private trips to China and Singapore; private use of a witness protection house in Boksburg and conversion of this property for his personal use; the leasing out of Mdluli’s private townhouse at Gordon Villas in Gordons Bay as a safe house to the state; and using the monthly rental to pay his bond.

Other allegations are that Mdluli’s family members, without adequate qualifications or experience, were appointed in crime intelligence and provided with motor vehicles and cellphones.

TimesLIVE

