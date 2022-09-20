The driver's seat has a tilt and telescopic multifunction steering wheel that, among other things, features Bluetooth voice control for hands-free communication. There's also a standard SDA Android Auto/Apple CarPlay multimedia system linked to a rear-view camera for easier manoeuvring in tight urban environments.
As before, the Xpander is offered with one engine: a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol that churns out 77kW at 6,000rpm and 141Nm worth of torque at 4,000rpm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual of four-speed automatic transmission. Mitsubishi claims the former sips 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle, with the latter delivering 7.0l/100km.
Now available at Mitsubishi dealers, pricing for the revised Xpander range is as follows:
1.5 Manual: R329,995
1.5 Automatic: R349,995
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mitsubishi gives Xpander seven-seater an upgrade
Image: Supplied
The load-lugging, people-moving Mitsubishi Xpander has been treated to a refresh.
For 2022, this popular seven-seater benefits from a restyled front-end, sporting a host of cosmetic improvements. These include a pair of new T-shaped halogen headlamps as well as more pronounced LED daytime running lights. Move to the vehicle's rear and you will notice upgraded LED tail light clusters in addition to a high-mounted stop lamp and position light. While they were at it, Mitsubishi also bolted on new alloy wheels (16-inches on the manual models and 17-inches on the automatic); a modification that apparently lifts the vehicle's ground clearance from 205mm to 225mm.
Jump inside the cabin and you will find the Xpander's increased length (+120mm) has made life roomier than it was in the outgoing model. The second row of seats is fitted with a central armrest as well as an updated rear cooler for improved comfort. Other notable features are automatic air-conditioning with a manual rear overhead cooler, electric windows, a front USB port, 120W power sockets for each row of seating as well as many under-seat storage compartments.
Image: Supplied
The driver's seat has a tilt and telescopic multifunction steering wheel that, among other things, features Bluetooth voice control for hands-free communication. There's also a standard SDA Android Auto/Apple CarPlay multimedia system linked to a rear-view camera for easier manoeuvring in tight urban environments.
As before, the Xpander is offered with one engine: a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol that churns out 77kW at 6,000rpm and 141Nm worth of torque at 4,000rpm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual of four-speed automatic transmission. Mitsubishi claims the former sips 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle, with the latter delivering 7.0l/100km.
Now available at Mitsubishi dealers, pricing for the revised Xpander range is as follows:
1.5 Manual: R329,995
1.5 Automatic: R349,995
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
New Nissan Qashqai set to land in SA this month
SVI Engineering launches B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for Hino 500 Series
The all-new Kia Sportage has landed. Here are the details and prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos