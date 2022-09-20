×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Gayton McKenzie on mafia state: We need to dismantle these gangs before they dismantle SA

20 September 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says government has lost the fight against crime.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says government has lost the fight against crime.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo district municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie has painted a grim picture of a mafia state, warning SA needs to rid itself of these gangs or risk them “dismantling” the country.

Several reports by the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE in recent weeks have exposed cartels in the construction, coal and long-distance transport industries, among other sectors.

As commentators weighed in on the effects these groups are having on society and the economy, McKenzie said the government had failed to address the issue.

“Construction mafia, tow truck mafia, cigarette mafia, taxi mafia, gun smuggling mafia, fuel mafia, kidnapping mafia, drug cartels, Eskom and home affairs mafias. Our government has lost the fight against crime”.

He said these “gangs” need to be broken up.

“We need to dismantle these gangs before they dismantle SA totally”.

Columnist William Gumede said “large parts of SA’s politics, economy and society have been taken over by criminal enterprises and the 'ideology' of crime, raising the spectre that the country is on the verge of becoming a fully-fledged criminal state”.

“Criminals are accepted in the private sector, religion, traditional structures, parties and the state, and are normalised as legitimate. Many honest, ordinary South Africans wrongly think that criminal enterprises only operate in the informal sector or 'underground'. But many are above ground, operating as normal registered enterprises with seemingly credible business executives,” he added.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said corruption was driven by a “gangster culture”.

Speaking at the Pavocat-Stellenbosch Academy Counter-Corruption Summit recently, Madonsela warned the idea “you don't touch family” is crippling the country.

“Of the systemic things that come together to create a corrupt world, among those is the gangster culture. That's one thing I came across as a protector, there's a gangster mentality globally and I can see that mentality primarily in America and SA.

“I started seeing it as public protector in 2010 and I wrote about it, spoke about it on a platform like this and I said to the governing party, which was my former party: 'We're not the mafia. You can't tell me don't touch family'.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Wherever you look, a mafia is in charge

Large parts of SA ’s politics, economy and society have been taken over by criminal enterprises and the “ideology” of crime, raising the spectre that ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA

Hundreds of infrastructure and construction projects, worth billions, are affected as local ‘business forums’ hold companies to ransom.
News
1 week ago

Extortion, deadly violence ‘could bring long-distance bus industry to its knees’

Intercape has recorded more than 150 incidents of intimidation, stoning and shootings of buses since early 2021.
News
4 weeks ago

Madonsela: SA's corruption is driven by 'gangster mentality' and emerging 'gangster culture'

Madonsela said SA needs to move away from the emerging gangster culture if it wants to beat corruption.
News
1 month ago

Infrastructure projects under siege from violent ‘construction mafia’

A new report tracks the development since 2014 of “local business forums” which often arrive heavily armed at construction sites and shut them down ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Ramaphosa comes to Paul Mashatile’s rescue Politics
  3. ANC plotting Johannesburg council takeover Politics
  4. Controversially sacked Phathiswa Magopeni could make SABC return Politics
  5. Spy ombud’s appointment stalls as opposition rejects ANC picks Politics

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...