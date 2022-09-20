×

WATCH | Fikile Mbalula slams reckless drivers as another truck accident goes viral

20 September 2022 - 14:26 By Simpiwe Gabavana
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has spoken about the dangers of reckless driving.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has spoken out about truck crashes, saying drivers are often reckless.

A video of a truck colliding with a white SUV on the R72 towards East London went viral this week. It follows a crash between a truck and a bakkie near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal that left at least 20 people dead.

In the former incident, social media users believed the truck had right of way, with the driver of the SUV not paying attention when approaching an intersection.

After the collision, the truck driver managed to slow down and keep control of his vehicle.

In the crash near Pongola, the truck driver initially fled the scene, but later handed himself over to police after a call by the KZN MEC for transport.

Reacting to the Eastern Cape video on social media, Mbalula said: “Reckless driving has reached unacceptable heights,” adding that it was one of many examples of dangerous behaviour on SA's roads.

Here's a glimpse of reactions to the minister's remarks:

