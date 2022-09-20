×

South Africa

Urgent interventions needed on Pongola 'death road': KZN government

20 September 2022 - 10:04
Acting KZN premier Nomagugu Simelane, transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka and acting education MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi inspect the accident scene in Pongola.
Image: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal government says immediate interventions, including erecting speed bumps and increasing traffic law enforcement, are needed to prevent further carnage on the Pongola “road of death”.

The latest crash, in which a truck collided with a bakkie transporting schoolchildren, killing 18 pupils, a teacher’s assistant and the bakkie driver on the R34 on Friday, has sent shock waves through SA.

In a separate accident on Monday, one person suffered serious injuries when two trucks and four light vehicles collided on the R66/R34 between Ulundi and Vryheid.

After a visit to bereaved families and pupils on Monday, acting premier Nomagugu Simelane, said: “Extending the road would be a long project that can take years. Immediate interventions would be to erect speed humps, increase law enforcement working with the provincial road traffic inspectorate and local traffic officers.”

She said provincial transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka will be meeting transport minister Fikile Mbalula this week to discuss the crisis and possible interventions.

“We cannot sit and relax while the trucks are terrorising communities and other road users. We will also be meeting truck companies for them to deal with their drivers who are bullying other roads users.”

She said the government will also be meeting the SA National Roads Agency to discuss expanding the N2 Pongola strip.

The provincial government, she said, will assist families with funeral arrangements and counselling.

“The Road Accident Fund will assist family members with claims but we will intervene as government and assist in the funeral arrangements. Our teams will be here to talk to families and see whether they are willing to do a mass funeral. This will be in agreement with all families because we are cognisant of their cultural and religious beliefs.”

TimesLIVE

