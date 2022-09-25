South Africa

IN PICTURES | Umgangela (stick fight) — the game of men

25 September 2022 - 10:24 By Sandile Ndlovu and Nqubeko Mbhele
Regiments arrive at Stanger High School to salute King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In commemoration of Heritage Day, Zulu men gathered at KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal to participate in traditional umgangela (stick fighting). Photojournalists Sandile Ndlovu and Nqubeko Mbhele were there to capture the action.

When they arrive with their sticks lifted up, singing traditional songs they first salute the king as a sign of recognition and respect. “Bayede wena weNdlovu! Bayede wena weNdlovu!”

This is what the regiments do every year at KwaDukuza, in KwaZulu-Natal, when they attend the Heritage Day commemoration, previously known as Shaka Day.

After that a headman will instruct them to “go and pee”, a signal, as thousands of people gather to celebrate the day, that they are going for a stick fight. They come from hostels and different villages in the province.

A space is identified, not far from King Shaka's grave, where regiments open a circle and challenge each other to a stick fight. One regiment enters the circle and a second enters to challenge them.

An overview of regiments having a stick fight at KwaDukuza.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Izinduna (headmen) stand inside the circle to ensure nobody is unjustly injured — and the fight is fair.

The practice is called umgangela (stick fight) and it is a game of men, where one is supposed to cover the head with a shield made from cow skin and a long stick that vertically crosses the shield.

A man dodges a blow from a rival.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The sticks are crafted to look colourful but are strong enough to crack an opponent's skull.

During the stick fight, when a man is hurt he pours sand on the wound or covers his head with a towel to stop the bleeding.

If a stick breaks or is dropped, the fight is called off. When a man falls, the opponent is not allowed to hit him.

This year was the first Heritage Day celebration under King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Spectators look on as regiments fight.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Sticks fly as the fight progresses.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
When a fighter drop his stick, the fight is halted.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Police look on as the regiments fight.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
An injured man leaves the fight.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A fighter falls to the ground.
Image: NQUBEKO MBELE
The winner in a fight stays on, ready for the next challenger.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

