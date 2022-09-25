In commemoration of Heritage Day, Zulu men gathered at KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal to participate in traditional umgangela (stick fighting). Photojournalists Sandile Ndlovu and Nqubeko Mbhele were there to capture the action.
When they arrive with their sticks lifted up, singing traditional songs they first salute the king as a sign of recognition and respect. “Bayede wena weNdlovu! Bayede wena weNdlovu!”
This is what the regiments do every year at KwaDukuza, in KwaZulu-Natal, when they attend the Heritage Day commemoration, previously known as Shaka Day.
IN PICTURES | Umgangela (stick fight) — the game of men
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
In commemoration of Heritage Day, Zulu men gathered at KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal to participate in traditional umgangela (stick fighting). Photojournalists Sandile Ndlovu and Nqubeko Mbhele were there to capture the action.
When they arrive with their sticks lifted up, singing traditional songs they first salute the king as a sign of recognition and respect. “Bayede wena weNdlovu! Bayede wena weNdlovu!”
This is what the regiments do every year at KwaDukuza, in KwaZulu-Natal, when they attend the Heritage Day commemoration, previously known as Shaka Day.
After that a headman will instruct them to “go and pee”, a signal, as thousands of people gather to celebrate the day, that they are going for a stick fight. They come from hostels and different villages in the province.
A space is identified, not far from King Shaka's grave, where regiments open a circle and challenge each other to a stick fight. One regiment enters the circle and a second enters to challenge them.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Izinduna (headmen) stand inside the circle to ensure nobody is unjustly injured — and the fight is fair.
The practice is called umgangela (stick fight) and it is a game of men, where one is supposed to cover the head with a shield made from cow skin and a long stick that vertically crosses the shield.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The sticks are crafted to look colourful but are strong enough to crack an opponent's skull.
During the stick fight, when a man is hurt he pours sand on the wound or covers his head with a towel to stop the bleeding.
If a stick breaks or is dropped, the fight is called off. When a man falls, the opponent is not allowed to hit him.
This year was the first Heritage Day celebration under King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: NQUBEKO MBELE
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Those who threatened bloodshed at reed dance 'must account for death of King Misuzulu's confidant'
Annual AmaZulu maidens reed dance underway
Prince Simakade kaZwelithini takes claim to the throne to the high court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos