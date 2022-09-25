Soccer

Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East

25 September 2022 - 08:52 By Marc Strydom
A promotional picture released by Al-Ahli Saudi FC announcing the arrival of Pitso Mosimane as their new coach.
Image: Al-Ahli Saudi FC/Twitter

Pitso Mosimane has a new job at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The club made the announcement on Sunday morning. Al-Ahli Saudi compete in the country's First Division (second tier), where they are in seventh place five matches into the 2022-23 season.

Ahli — who have won three Saudi Pro League championships, in 1977-78, 1983-84 and as recently as 2015-16 — were relegated as second-last-placed finishers last season and will be looking to Mosimane to restore them to the top flight.

“Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” Ahli said in a one-line announcement on their Twitter account.

The new posting comes three months after former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane left Egypt's Al Ahly on June 13 after a successful two-year stint at the Cairo giants.

Mosimane’s representative Moira Tlhagale could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

Mosimane left Sundowns — where he won 11 trophies in eight years including the 2016 Caf Champions League and five league titles — to join Ahly in late September 2020.

He won the 2019-20 Champions League (from the semifinal stage) with the Cairo club — their first in seven years — and added a 10th title in the continental showpiece in 2020-21. He also won two Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup at Ahly, and steered them to matching their best finish of third place in the Fifa Club World Cup in 2020 and 2021.

