Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East

Pitso Mosimane has a new job at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The club made the announcement on Sunday morning. Al-Ahli Saudi compete in the country's First Division (second tier), where they are in seventh place five matches into the 2022-23 season.

Ahli — who have won three Saudi Pro League championships, in 1977-78, 1983-84 and as recently as 2015-16 — were relegated as second-last-placed finishers last season and will be looking to Mosimane to restore them to the top flight.

“Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” Ahli said in a one-line announcement on their Twitter account.