South Africa

WATCH | Soweto parents march in support of LGBTQI+ family members

26 September 2022 - 17:05

Members of the LGBTQI+ community, their parents, friends and family members gathered at Dorothy Nyembe Park in Soweto to celebrate the 18th edition of Soweto Pride. 

The day started off with a protest march to highlight the ongoing hate crimes and murders committed against the queer community in SA. 

“Part of this march is to pay respect to the first Pride March in Africa which was held in Johannesburg. For us today, it is to say we live in these townships which are violent to queer people. So the march is to say we are here, we exist,” said Azania Sengwayo, an LGBTQI+ activist. 

Transgender model Lehlogonolo Machaba details her transition journey

"The whole HRT process was quite exciting, knowing very well I'm not going to be identified as a man and I'm going to look like what I've always ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

NWU probes student teacher who allegedly made ‘homophobic utterances’ that led to pupil’s suicide

The Gauteng education department has confirmed the trainee teacher has been relieved of her duties
News
2 weeks ago

New LGBTQI+ guidelines the latest test for schools

Recommendations expected to include advice on a dress code or gender-neutral uniforms for LGBTQI+ pupils, the provision of gender-neutral toilets and ...
News
3 weeks ago

Protesters carried placards with the names and faces of people from the LGBTIQ+ community that have been victims of hate crimes. The demonstration stopped outside the Dobsonville Police Station where leaders highlighted the discrimination that LGBTIQ+ people face from the police when laying criminal complaints. “The police are not sensitised with issues of sexual orientation. When you get there to report a case you would be mocked,” said Sengwayo. 

Abel Gaobuse from Parents, Families and Friends of South African Queers, a recently formed organisation said it was important for parents of LGBTIQ+ children to come to Soweto Pride to show support.

“It’s important for parents to come here to remove the stigma. To show the community that there is nothing bad about being different,” said Gaobuse. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule South Africa
  5. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...