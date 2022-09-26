Members of the LGBTQI+ community, their parents, friends and family members gathered at Dorothy Nyembe Park in Soweto to celebrate the 18th edition of Soweto Pride.
The day started off with a protest march to highlight the ongoing hate crimes and murders committed against the queer community in SA.
“Part of this march is to pay respect to the first Pride March in Africa which was held in Johannesburg. For us today, it is to say we live in these townships which are violent to queer people. So the march is to say we are here, we exist,” said Azania Sengwayo, an LGBTQI+ activist.
WATCH | Soweto parents march in support of LGBTQI+ family members
Protesters carried placards with the names and faces of people from the LGBTIQ+ community that have been victims of hate crimes. The demonstration stopped outside the Dobsonville Police Station where leaders highlighted the discrimination that LGBTIQ+ people face from the police when laying criminal complaints. “The police are not sensitised with issues of sexual orientation. When you get there to report a case you would be mocked,” said Sengwayo.
Abel Gaobuse from Parents, Families and Friends of South African Queers, a recently formed organisation said it was important for parents of LGBTIQ+ children to come to Soweto Pride to show support.
“It’s important for parents to come here to remove the stigma. To show the community that there is nothing bad about being different,” said Gaobuse.
