“The team found the plant staff to be professional, open and receptive to proposals for improvement. The mission team observed plant management is committed to improving plant preparedness for LTO.”
One of the shortcomings related to the “management of the LTO programme”, which the IAEA said was “not effective to timely complete all actions to prepare for LTO”.
Some items relate to civil structures, including the containment structure.
“Ageing management programmes for civil structures are not fully developed and implemented,” the report said.
SA’s National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) last year confirmed concrete cracking on the outer surface of the containment structures, but said this did not constitute a breach of safety regulations.
Eskom considers Koeberg a key aspect of its long term energy plan, but environmental groups argue nuclear energy should be replaced with renewable energy, particularly in light of recent advances in renewable technology.
Peter Becker, a spokesperson for the watchdog group Koeberg Alert Alliance who was dismissed from the NNR board earlier this year, hoped the full report would also be made public.
“The release of the executive summary is a welcome step towards greater transparency from the nuclear agency and industry. But it is only the executive summary and we call for the full report to be released. Without full transparency from Eskom and the NNR there is unlikely to be much public trust in the processes being followed at Koeberg,” Becker said.
He is challenging his dismissal from the NNR board in court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Parastal welcomes report as confirmation of progress
Koeberg ‘snag list’ released as Eskom looks to rejuvenate ageing nuclear power station
Image: Shelley Christians
Eskom is attending to a snag list of 15 “areas for further improvement” submitted by international experts after a site inspection to ensure plans to extend the life of Africa’s only nuclear power plant comply with global safety standards.
The list is contained in an assessment report compiled by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after a weeklong visit earlier this year to Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town.
Eskom is hoping to extend the long term operation of the plant’s two units beyond the original licence term of 40 years by a further 20 years to 2045. The existing licence expires in July 2024.
An executive summary of the IAEA report was posted last week on the agency’s website.
While the team observed plant management was committed to improving preparedness for long term operation and there had been progress, their report said the power utility had work to do before complying with IAEA safety standards for long term operation (LTO).
Eskom, in response to queries, said it welcomed the report as it showed no significant new findings and confirmed progress made to date.
Koeberg one of the reasons you were plunged into stage 6 load-shedding
“Eskom sees the report as being a confirmation that the correct focus is being applied. The report serves as international, expert reinforcement, as well as recognition of the work already completed,” Eskom said in response to questions.
“All the ongoing actions as well as the new or updated actions stemming from the report are scheduled and will be tracked until completion. Those required to be completed prior to Koeberg power station entering into long term operation will be completed before June 2024.”
The executive summary said the Safety Aspects of Long Term Operation (Salto) mission was conducted at the request of Eskom to ensure IAEA safety standards and international best practice.
The review team consisted of IAEA staff, six international experts and two observers. It looked at a wide range of safety-related issues, including management of ageing structures, systems and components.
“The IAEA team observed that despite many challenges, the plant has addressed the most important deviations in ageing management activities and preparation for safe LTO since the pre-Salto mission in 2019. However, many activities are still in progress to achieve full compliance with IAEA safety standards,” said the report summary.
Canada hires Eskom's top nuclear executive & Koeberg boss heads to US for a year
“The team found the plant staff to be professional, open and receptive to proposals for improvement. The mission team observed plant management is committed to improving plant preparedness for LTO.”
One of the shortcomings related to the “management of the LTO programme”, which the IAEA said was “not effective to timely complete all actions to prepare for LTO”.
Some items relate to civil structures, including the containment structure.
“Ageing management programmes for civil structures are not fully developed and implemented,” the report said.
SA’s National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) last year confirmed concrete cracking on the outer surface of the containment structures, but said this did not constitute a breach of safety regulations.
Eskom considers Koeberg a key aspect of its long term energy plan, but environmental groups argue nuclear energy should be replaced with renewable energy, particularly in light of recent advances in renewable technology.
Peter Becker, a spokesperson for the watchdog group Koeberg Alert Alliance who was dismissed from the NNR board earlier this year, hoped the full report would also be made public.
“The release of the executive summary is a welcome step towards greater transparency from the nuclear agency and industry. But it is only the executive summary and we call for the full report to be released. Without full transparency from Eskom and the NNR there is unlikely to be much public trust in the processes being followed at Koeberg,” Becker said.
He is challenging his dismissal from the NNR board in court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De Ruyter
First rehired Eskom veterans report friendly reception
OPINION | SA's nuclear sector has failed its test: the Koeberg nuclear plant life extension
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos