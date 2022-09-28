South Africa

Former Post Office workers, cop and teacher bust for ‘stealing from Sassa’

28 September 2022 - 13:13 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks arrested four suspects in Queenstown on Wednesday. File photo.
The Hawks arrested four suspects in Queenstown on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Hawks have arrested four people for allegedly siphoning R10m from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

They are a former post office branch manager, her boyfriend, who is a former police official, a post office teller and her husband, who is a former teacher.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to answer to allegations of fraud and money laundering.

They were arrested in Komani in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: “It is alleged during 2020 and 2021 post office officials were stealing Sassa grant funds for their personal enrichment.

“The investigations revealed the post office officials allegedly orchestrated the transactions by omitting and inflating accounting entries on the systems in place to create an opportunity to siphon cash meant to pay Sassa beneficiaries.

“It is further alleged ghost beneficiaries were also created.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Woman convicted of murdering grandmother, fraudulently using Sassa and bank cards

After strangling Nomsa Tshabalala with her bare hands, Nomaswazi Tshabalala buried her in the garden.
News
1 month ago

Action to be taken against 5,812 government officials over R350 grant fraud, says Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says an investigation has been launched to bring to book more than 5,000 government officials who benefited ...
News
4 months ago

74 implicated in elaborate Sassa card scandal, say the Hawks

The Hawks says the cases against 74 suspects accused of illegally diverting SA Social Security Agency grants from beneficiaries’ bank accounts were ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  5. Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...