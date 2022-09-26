Bare elbows hospital policy is justified, rules CCMA in Muslim employee challenge
If the employee's request was allowed, they would have to fork out about R53m for disposable sleeves for all Muslim employees
26 September 2022 - 20:26 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A pharmacist at a Durban hospital has failed in her bid to have a “bare elbows” policy declared discriminatory because it bars her from wearing full Islamic dress and from practising her religion...
Bare elbows hospital policy is justified, rules CCMA in Muslim employee challenge
If the employee's request was allowed, they would have to fork out about R53m for disposable sleeves for all Muslim employees
A pharmacist at a Durban hospital has failed in her bid to have a “bare elbows” policy declared discriminatory because it bars her from wearing full Islamic dress and from practising her religion...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos