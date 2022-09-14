×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges continue

There is a backlog of more than 1,200 orthopaedic and child patients waiting up to two years for surgery

14 September 2022 - 21:24 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is running at 90%, with 974 beds compared with its pre-fire capacity of 1,068 beds, the national health department says...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Health department says it won’t comment on the Charlotte Maxeke police report ... South Africa
  2. EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns Opinion & Analysis
  3. Long waiting times for child ops at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Fire in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital parking bay brought under control South Africa
  5. 'We have to tend to patients through the window': Prof calls for hospitals to ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges ... News
  2. Extreme weather events are pushing South Africans across the landscape News
  3. National Senior Certificate comparable internationally but could do with a few ... News
  4. Not so fast: PP’s court bid to return to work ‘manifestly inappropriate’, say ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry