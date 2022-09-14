Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges continue
There is a backlog of more than 1,200 orthopaedic and child patients waiting up to two years for surgery
14 September 2022 - 21:24 By GILL GIFFORD
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is running at 90%, with 974 beds compared with its pre-fire capacity of 1,068 beds, the national health department says...
Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges continue
There is a backlog of more than 1,200 orthopaedic and child patients waiting up to two years for surgery
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is running at 90%, with 974 beds compared with its pre-fire capacity of 1,068 beds, the national health department says...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos