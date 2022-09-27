At your age, what's the best medical plan?
Medshield has tailored affordable packages to cover your needs as you navigate life, from childhood to adulthood and into old age
Most people regard medical scheme membership rates as grudge purchases. They are something many don’t willingly prioritise or they join a scheme because their employer dictates they do.
But with the high cost of healthcare, joining a medical scheme is a good idea. It gives you convenient access to better-resourced facilities when you need them and allows you routine health check-ups that may otherwise be out of reach.
Even so, a young, healthy person may not see the need for medical aid. But applying for membership later in life can be risky. Unexpected events can happen at any age and most people would not be able to pay for private hospitalisation out of pocket should they need it.
What’s more, the Medical Schemes Act only protects members of medical schemes, imposing waiting periods and late-joiner penalties on those who only join a scheme later in life.
Your health is your greatest asset, so it requires careful financial planning. Beyond choosing a medical scheme, picking the right plan can be complex. You need to consider what type of plan you can afford and your health status, including your age and other risk factors.
Medshield Medical Scheme takes the hard work out of making this decision. It offers member-centric benefit plans to cover your needs as you navigate life, from childhood to adulthood and well into old age. Simply put, it's your healthcare partner for life.
“Members with long-term partners will know support, care, connection, reliance, trust, loyalty and happiness are all qualities you seek when choosing a partner for life. Medshield has many members who have partnered with us for 15 years and longer, knowing we have their best interests at heart,” says Alan Fritz, Medshield’s acting principal officer.
Beyond offering innovative products and benefits, Medshield continuously seeks to partner with capable and quality healthcare providers, and to negotiate with them to provide value for money services to its members.
A Medshield plan for every stage of life
In your 20s
MediCurve is an affordable digital plan that enables young, healthy, tech-savvy, first-time medical aid buyers to acquire healthcare cover without putting any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. It offers a bouquet of in-hospital and out-of-hospital benefits, with free, unlimited virtual family practitioner consultations through Medshield SmartCare benefits.
MediSwift is a cost-effective, value-based hospital plan that provides amateur sports people with physiotherapy and biokinetics benefits both in and out of hospital.
MediPhila is a good choice for those who are blessed with a young family. This option will protect them from unforeseen medical costs through unlimited hospital cover for PMB conditions, per beneficiary limits for non-PMB in-hospital treatments and an out-of-hospital benefit limit for specific services.
In your 30s
MediValue is the ideal option for individuals needing unlimited hospital and day-to-day partial cover. This option has a Prime and Compact category. The benefits are the same in both, but for a smaller contribution, the latter category requires the compulsory use of Medshield Provider Networks.
MediSaver is perfect for independent individuals who themselves want to manage their out-of-hospital healthcare expenses through a personal savings account with unlimited hospital cover.
Reaching your 40s and beyond
MediPlus is the answer for middle- to upper-income earners, offering unlimited in-hospital cover and a generous day-to-day limit. This option has a Prime and Compact category. The benefits of both are the same, but for a smaller contribution, the latter requires the compulsory use of Medshield Provider Networks.
MediBonus is the best choice for corporate employees and individuals who need comprehensive, unlimited in-hospital cover and extensive day-to-day benefits.
PremiumPlus provides the most comprehensive cover, with freedom of choice including no network restrictions, 200% cover for certain in-hospital procedures and a personal savings account to manage daily healthcare.
At any stage
Perhaps you are not one to visit the doctor for routine checks, but at the very least, everyone should have unlimited in-hospital cover in case of major medical emergencies.
MediCore is a hospital plan for those who require unlimited hospital cover, with full PMB cover. Certain in-hospital procedures are paid at a higher rate (Medshield Private Tariff 200%).
No matter what stage in life you are at, Medshield has a tailored and affordable package for you. To find out more about the options, visit Medshield.co.za
This article was paid for by Medshield Medical Scheme.