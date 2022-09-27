At your age, what's the best medical plan?

Most people regard medical scheme membership rates as grudge purchases. They are something many don’t willingly prioritise or they join a scheme because their employer dictates they do.

But with the high cost of healthcare, joining a medical scheme is a good idea. It gives you convenient access to better-resourced facilities when you need them and allows you routine health check-ups that may otherwise be out of reach.

Even so, a young, healthy person may not see the need for medical aid. But applying for membership later in life can be risky. Unexpected events can happen at any age and most people would not be able to pay for private hospitalisation out of pocket should they need it.

What’s more, the Medical Schemes Act only protects members of medical schemes, imposing waiting periods and late-joiner penalties on those who only join a scheme later in life.

Your health is your greatest asset, so it requires careful financial planning. Beyond choosing a medical scheme, picking the right plan can be complex. You need to consider what type of plan you can afford and your health status, including your age and other risk factors.

Medshield Medical Scheme takes the hard work out of making this decision. It offers member-centric benefit plans to cover your needs as you navigate life, from childhood to adulthood and well into old age. Simply put, it's your healthcare partner for life.