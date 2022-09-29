South Africa

Bad weather hits Eskom's diesel supplies

'Stage 15' threat and a huge price tag for cleaner air targets at coal stations

29 September 2022 - 08:18 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding will remain in force until diesel stocks have been fully replenished. File photo.
Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding will remain in force until diesel stocks have been fully replenished. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day

Load-shedding will remain at stage 4 until diesel stocks have been fully replenished, says Eskom.

This comes as a vessel that is supposed to offload diesel at Mossel Bay cannot berth due to rough seas, hampering delivery of diesel supplies to two open-cycle gas turbine stations.

Eskom said it has to preserve the low diesel levels at Gourikwa, while delivery to Ankerlig will take time to replenish as it is done by road tankers.

The Camden power station has also developed “a technical problem with the water chemistry”. Eskom said it shut down three units on Wednesday afternoon, and planned to also shut the remaining four units.

Meanwhile, the electricity parastal has reiterated it cannot afford the R300bn it would cost to clean up its coal-fired power stations to bring them in line with minimum emissions standards.

Acsa says jet fuel supply is being restocked despite shipping delay

Fuel suppliers have delivered 2-million litres of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport this week, and steps are being taken to source more ...
News
23 hours ago

In March, the Pretoria high court gave environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy 12 months to implement and enforce the Highveld Priority Area air quality management plan that will bring pollution in line with minimum emissions standards.

Engineering News reported Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter on Wednesday told the African Renewables Investment Summit in Cape Town that to meet the requirements, the utility would have to decommission as much as 16GW immediately and 30GW would have to be decommissioned by 2025. This could translate to stage 15 load-shedding, he said, adding: “I don't want to know what that looks like.”

The alternative is to retrofit the stations with technologies that remove carbon and sulphur dioxide emissions but this would cost R300bn, De Ruyter was quoted as saying.

Eskom warned late last year the decision by the environment department in November, declining its applications to postpone compliance with emission standards at five of its power stations, came at a huge price tag and would have a significant impact on the utility’s ability to provide electricity. It appealed against the decision.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Engagements on Eskom are ongoing, says presidency

The presidency says engagements on the Eskom interventions are ongoing.
News
14 hours ago

Tired of sitting in the dark? Here are some alternatives to Eskom power and how much they cost

Gatvol of constantly being in the dark? Here are some solutions to shed some light and how much they could cost you.
News
20 hours ago

Gordhan says Eskom board will soon be reconstituted and restructured

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he has told Eskom board members the board will soon be reconstituted and restructured.
News
1 day ago

Koeberg ‘snag list’ released as Eskom looks to rejuvenate ageing nuclear power station

Eskom is attending to a snag list of 15 "areas for further improvement" submitted by international experts after a site inspection to ensure plans to ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Family dogs kill boy, 10 South Africa
  4. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  5. ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans