South Africa

Pretoria sweet wholesaler shut over health and safety regulations

10 more undocumented foreign employees apprehended during 'mega blitz'

29 September 2022 - 11:11
ABC Sweets, a wholesale and retail company in Pretoria, was shut down this week after being found to be noncompliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
ABC Sweets, a wholesale and retail company in Pretoria, was shut down this week after being found to be noncompliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Image: Supplied

Three days into their week-long “mega blitz”, the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement unit inspectors have shut down a wholesale and retail facility due to alleged occupational health and safety noncompliance.

The department said ABC Sweets wholesale and retail facility, located in the Pretoria CBD, was found to be noncompliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act during their visit on Wednesday.

“When the department’s inspectors paid an unannounced visit to the facility an unsettled situation was observed and the company was issued contravention notices by the department’s inspectors,” said department spokesperson Mishack Magakwe.

“About 10 undocumented illegal foreign employees were also apprehended by the department of home affairs' immigration services at the facility during this strategic mega blitz inspectorate operation — led by the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement services, in collaboration with the department of home affairs, the SA Police Service and metro police — which has seen several employers found wanting.”

Magakwe said the notice would remain in effect until the fire department issued the company a compliance certificate, after which the department of employment and labour could revoke the prohibition notice.

Takealot failing to comply with health and safety regulations: department

Online retail company Takealot has not been complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act at its warehouse in Kempton Park, Gauteng, the ...
News
1 day ago

He said the week-long inspections in Gauteng were targeting the wholesale and retail and hospitality sectors to verify their level of compliance with labour legislation such as the:

  • Occupational Health and Safety Act;
  • Basic Conditions of Employment Act: Sectoral Determination;
  • National Minimum Wage Act;
  • Unemployment Insurance Act; and
  • Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

According to the department, the inspections have so far shown that a number of employers in the targeted sectors continue  to undermine labour legislation.

“The inspection officials have been leaving no stone unturned. As a result, a number of illegal employees and their employers have been arrested and a number of companies have been found to be contravening and neglecting a number of regulations,” Magakwe said.

He said the inspector had also visited businesses around the Silverton and Kempton Park areas.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lack of unskilled, semi-skilled jobs could fan flames of instability in SA

PwC’s latest SA Economic Outlook report says unskilled and semi-skilled jobs have decreased by 800,00 compared to pre-pandemic
News
15 hours ago

Have a boss from hell? WHO has got you covered as it advocates for managers to be extra nice

New guidelines at work recommend actions to tackle risk such as heavy workloads, bullying and other distressing factors at work
News
15 hours ago

'Cybercrime kingpins' arrested by Interpol and Hawks in Pretoria raids

Two Nigerians, aged 39 and 42, were arrested in dawn raids by Interpol and the Hawks on Wednesday in the Pretoria East suburb of Equestria.
News
1 day ago

Fine employers for hiring foreign security guards, farm workers: Nxesi

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Family dogs kill boy, 10 South Africa
  4. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  5. ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans