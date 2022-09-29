Pretoria sweet wholesaler shut over health and safety regulations

Three days into their week-long “mega blitz”, the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement unit inspectors have shut down a wholesale and retail facility due to alleged occupational health and safety noncompliance.

The department said ABC Sweets wholesale and retail facility, located in the Pretoria CBD, was found to be noncompliant with the Occupational Health and Safety Act during their visit on Wednesday.

“When the department’s inspectors paid an unannounced visit to the facility an unsettled situation was observed and the company was issued contravention notices by the department’s inspectors,” said department spokesperson Mishack Magakwe.

“About 10 undocumented illegal foreign employees were also apprehended by the department of home affairs' immigration services at the facility during this strategic mega blitz inspectorate operation — led by the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement services, in collaboration with the department of home affairs, the SA Police Service and metro police — which has seen several employers found wanting.”

Magakwe said the notice would remain in effect until the fire department issued the company a compliance certificate, after which the department of employment and labour could revoke the prohibition notice.