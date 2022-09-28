South Africa

'Cybercrime kingpins' arrested by Interpol and Hawks in Pretoria raids

28 September 2022 - 11:16
Two foreign nationals arrested in Pretoria on Wednesday are alleged to be part of the Air Lords, said to be rivals of the Black Axe movement. Stock photo.
Two foreign nationals arrested in Pretoria on Wednesday are alleged to be part of the Air Lords, said to be rivals of the Black Axe movement. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Two Nigerians, aged 39 and 42, were arrested in dawn raids by Interpol and the Hawks on Wednesday in the Pretoria East suburb of Equestria.

TimesLIVE understands the suspects are believed to be connected to Nigerian organised crime syndicates operating sophisticated cybercrime networks.

“The search and seizure operation by the joint team recovered electronic equipment, including laptops and phones, thousands of rand in cash, as well as an unlicensed firearm, in Wapadrand and Sunnyside,” said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

“The two foreign nationals are alleged to be part of a cult known as the 'Air Lords' who are said to be rivals of the 'Black Axe' movement. The suspects will be charged, detained and extradited by Interpol.

“The suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team. This arrest is but one of several simultaneous happening in other countries tracing the suspects involved in online scams such as romance, investments, Bitcoin, employment and related advance fee fraud.”

The dark, tangled web strangling SA

SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The suspects will appear in court soon on charges of conspiracy to wire fraud, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering schemes related to contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

One suspect will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Sources said the individuals were arrested as part of a multidisciplinary operation involving years of investigation and co-operation between local and international law enforcement agencies.

The arrests are the latest in a crackdown on Nigerian organised crime groups, which started with raids in Cape Town in November last year, when the Black Axe or Neo Black Movement of Africa’s Cape Town leadership were arrested in a huge operation.

They and other alleged Black Axe members and Nigerian organised crime members arrested since then face extradition to the US on fraud charges relating to huge business e-mail compromise scams and romance scams worth hundreds of millions of rand.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sandton 'fraud kingpin had biometric information deleted from prison'

Nigerian "fraud kingpin" James Aliyu allegedly had biometric information linking him to a fake identity, that of Msweli Velenkosini, deleted on the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders

Sandton nightclub owner and convicted scammer Abdul Olatunji was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes ...
News
2 months ago

Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud

A fraud syndicate which operated out of Johannesburg and swindled a US-based company out of around R7.3m was taken down in raids across Johannesburg ...
News
5 months ago

Shoot-out unveils SA-based rapper’s alleged links to Nigerian gang

A gangland-style execution in Kempton Park has been linked to criminal organisation Black Axe
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  5. Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...