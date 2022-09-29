Politics

Mpofu shades Mantashe over Zuma ANC chairperson swipe

29 September 2022 - 11:02
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Advocate Dali Mpofu has called out Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Advocate Dali Mpofu has weighed in on Gwede Mantashe's dismissal of Jacob Zuma throwing his hat in the ring to become ANC national chair.

The incumbent ANC national chair said Zuma making himself available for the position was the biggest joke he had heard all year.

“He was my president for 10 years. I was his secretary for 10 years. I take that as the biggest joke of the year, actually. If JZ [Jacob Zuma] at 81 [years old] wants to contest chairperson of the ANC, I take it as a joke,” Mantashe said.

Mpofu, reacting to Mantashe's comments, said: “It's important to know the history of your own organisation to avoid embarrassing yourself.

“At the Durban ANC conference July 1991, we elected a 79-year-old [Walter] Sisulu as ANC deputy president. Now Gwede says it’s a 'joke' to nominate an 80-year-old for chairperson!”

In a statement on Monday, Zuma claimed to have been approached by some in the ANC who believe he can help renew the party if he stands for the position of national chair.

Zuma has not served in the ANC top six for the past five years. If nominated, he could go up against Mantashe, ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha and SA Communist Party deputy general secretary David Masondo.

Mathabatha has the backing of provincial executive committees (PECs) in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, while Mantashe has the support of the Eastern Cape PEC. Masondo was nominated directly by branches.

Zuma's availability has sparked debate, with some welcoming the decision and others saying he should allow others to lead.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they would back Zuma for the position.

Most (66%) said the former president is “better left in 2017”, while 24% said he must give others a chance. Ten percent said he had the political experience to do a good job as chair.

