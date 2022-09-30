South Africa

Pursuing us has no merit, says McKinsey on state capture prosecution

30 September 2022 - 12:42
"We remain deeply remorseful that our firm has in any way been associated with the dark era of state capture," says Mckinsey and Co. File photo.
"We remain deeply remorseful that our firm has in any way been associated with the dark era of state capture," says Mckinsey and Co. File photo.
Image: Gallo/Getty/Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24

McKinsey & Co on Friday leapt to the defence of the company's operations in SA, saying it has cleaned house since the “dark era” of state capture.

This comes after representatives of the multinational management consulting firm were charged by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the R398.4m Transnet fraud case.

Goitseone Mangope was in court on Friday representing the company.

The Investigative Directorate (ID) said it was trying to locate Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of the company, who was out of the country. He was indicted for his involvement in his personal and representative capacity.

Sagar would have to account for his own conduct, said McKinsey. But pursuing the company now was without merit, it asserted.

“We remain deeply remorseful that our firm has in any way been associated with the dark era of state capture. We publicly apologised and chose to take accountable action where we made mistakes,” the company said in a statement.

NPA adds McKinsey to R398m state capture-linked corruption trial

Multinational management consulting firm McKinsey & Co has been charged by the National Prosecuting Authority in connection with the R398.4m Transnet ...
News
11 hours ago

"We rejected Regiments and Trillian on probity grounds in March 2016. We also returned our full fees with interest for those projects. We did this because of our firm belief that it was the right thing to do.

“We co-operated with all authorities, including the NPA, and shared everything we found from our own extensive internal investigations. Three senior partners [testified] before the judicial commission of inquiry.”

McKinsey said it had upgraded its professional conduct policies and invested in its legal and compliance capabilities. “We have gone beyond our legal obligation as we sought to make amends ... and have applied our learning from these hard lessons across our firm.

After four years of exhaustive evidence, the commission [of inquiry into state capture] did not make any recommendations for further action against McKinsey and praised our 'responsible corporate citizenship'.

“Given no new information has been presented since the commission, we believe pursuing McKinsey does not have merit and we will defend ourselves against any say.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bain disagrees with Treasury's 10-year ban on it getting government work

Global consultancy firm Bain & Co says it disagrees with a 10 year ban imposed on it by National Treasury from doing business with the state and said ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Sing, Mosebenzi Zwane, sing ... tell us what you know

The former minister of mineral resources has a chance to come clean on his part in state capture, but will he?
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

NPA prepares paperwork to get Gupta associate Salim Essa back from Dubai

The National Prosecuting Authority is working on the paperwork necessary for the extradition of Dubai-based Gupta family associate Salim Essa.
News
1 week ago

Allowed to fly overseas but not out of the Woods just yet

High-flying state capture accused ‘expected to return home’ after trip to ailing parents on Spanish Canary Islands
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  3. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  4. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  5. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor