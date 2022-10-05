Al-Jamah-ah’s application dismissed in row with corruption-buster

In his judgment delivered on October 3, judge Molefe Matsemela dismissed the appeal to interdict Amad and Al Jama-ah which prevented them from publishing statements citing that the Al Jama-ah and Amad have wholly failed to satisfy the requirements as set out in the Appeals Act.

“As it stands, the application for leave to appeal has no legal merits and therefore (I) make the following order: The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs including the costs of two legal counsels,” said Matsemela.

When handing down judgment on the interdict on June 2, Matsemela said even though the media statement containing allegations against Sibiya was removed, the unlawful publications and statements made by the appellants expanded far beyond that.

“The appellants made various defamatory statements to the press on 30 March 2022, 14 April 2022, 20 April 2022 and 22 April 2022, which statements were quoted verbatim and were disseminated nationally.”

Amad and Al Jama-ah were interdicted from making and publishing any statements saying or implying that:

— Sibiya’s appointment was irregular and he is unfit for office;

— GFIS improperly procured sophisticated surveillance technology for the purpose of spying on councillors;

— GFIS is engaging in improper and unlawful conduct by spying on councillors and gathering information by illegal means, including intercepting councillors' communications and “tapping phones”;

– Sibiya has not obtained the requisite security clearance from the State Security Agency;

— GFIS is a “rogue unit” that lacks credibility, integrity, impartiality; and

— Sibiya (and GFIS) were politically motivated or politically compromised.

Matsemela said the appellants contended that “they are entitled to publish the statements”.

He said the party and its member’s conduct showcases “an unrepentant attitude that clearly evidences that they do not intend to put an end to their conduct and the appellants’ ongoing agenda is a direct and concerted campaign aimed to malign the applicant and in so doing causing him serve prejudice”, said Matsemela.

In an urgent application on June 2, Sibiya asked the court for protection against the respondents’ unlawful and defamatory statements.

He argued that the GFIS lawfully procured anti-surveillance equipment, that he had the requisite security clearance certificate and that the department’s employees were trained by the SSA to use the anti-surveillance equipment, which was approved by the council.

Matsemela said public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s 2018 investigation had found that the anonymous allegations that Sibiya’s appointment was improper and irregular were unsubstantiated.

He said the report has not been challenged, reviewed or set aside. But the time frame for such a review had lapsed because Mkhwebane’s report was issued more than 180 days ago, the judge said.