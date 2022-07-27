×

News

Shadrack Sibiya cleared of claims he procured spying equipment for City of Joburg

State Security Agency says the instruments in question are used for identification of eavesdropping devices and not to gather intelligence as alleged

27 July 2022 - 16:55
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

Shadrack Sibiya, the former head of the city of Joburg’s anti-corruption unit, has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the procurement of “intelligence-gathering equipment”...

