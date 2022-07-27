Shadrack Sibiya cleared of claims he procured spying equipment for City of Joburg
State Security Agency says the instruments in question are used for identification of eavesdropping devices and not to gather intelligence as alleged
27 July 2022 - 16:55
Shadrack Sibiya, the former head of the city of Joburg’s anti-corruption unit, has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the procurement of “intelligence-gathering equipment”...
Shadrack Sibiya cleared of claims he procured spying equipment for City of Joburg
State Security Agency says the instruments in question are used for identification of eavesdropping devices and not to gather intelligence as alleged
Shadrack Sibiya, the former head of the city of Joburg’s anti-corruption unit, has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the procurement of “intelligence-gathering equipment”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos