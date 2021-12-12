Joburg metro’s corruption fight goes hi-tech with forensic data analysis centre

But cybersleuths and governance experts warn a lot more than a war room is needed to fight malfeasance and maladministration

The City of Johannesburg’s top forensics investigator, Shadrack Sibiya, stands in front of wall filled with computer screens, the hum of electricity in the air.



When it begins operations next month, this heavily secured “war room” will be the city’s key weapon against corruption. “This centre will provide direct insight into the belly of corruption within the metro,” says Sibiya...