Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
Eskom implemented stage 4 from Tuesday afternoon after the breakdown of two generation units.
The power utility said on Wednesday stage 4 load-shedding will be maintained until 5am on Thursday morning.
“The continued load-shedding is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns and to further replenish the emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a further notice on Friday afternoon, or as soon as there are significant changes.”
A generation unit each at Arnot, Kriel, Lethabo and Matla, as well as two units at Camden power station, were returned to service on Tuesday night.
However, a generation unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Majuba power stations were taken offline for repairs.
“Furthermore, the delay in returning a generating unit each to service at Kendal, Komati and Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints.”
Eskom has 6,647MW on planned maintenance while another 14,692MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.
Load-shedding to be reduced to stage 3 from Thursday morning
Image: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day
