Security officers and police apprehended a number of suspected pickpockets and recovered stolen items including wallets, bank cards, cellphones, identity cards and drivers' licences at the H20 party in Boksburg at the weekend.
The H20, which describes itself as the “iconic daytime to night-time dance music festival”, hosted the party on Saturday where revellers had a choice of eight stages.
Some patrons found themselves missing some of their possessions after the event.
On Tuesday, event organisers posted some of the items that were recovered.
Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival
The organisers said security officers and police arrested several suspected pickpockets on the night.
Stolen cellphones and other items recovered by police could be claimed at the Boksburg North police station, they said.
