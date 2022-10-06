South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng water shortage 'affecting our dignity', say residents

Joburg residents sceptical that water shortage will be resolved in near future

06 October 2022 - 14:47 By Thabo Tshabalala

Residential areas, public hospitals and schools in parts of Gauteng are severely affected by water outages implemented by Rand Water earlier this week. 

The outages have affected parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, with some areas experiencing low pressure and others no water at all. 

The restrictions have had a negative effect on the Melville Education Centre, which accommodates 56 children, the youngest four months old.

The owner of the preschool, Tracy Sleep, says without water they are unable to cook or flush toilets.

“How do we teach children hygiene if you don't have water? It's crazy, you are too scared to go to the toilet because it's an embarrassment if you can't flush the toilet.

“Between the electricity and water, it's a life and death situation. We cannot have our kids going thirsty or not feeding them because there is no water. Fix the problem please.”

Stage 2 water restrictions continue in the City of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Residents in the Melville and Auckland Park area have been relying on a mosque which has a borehole to supply water.

Niki Sexton expressed her frustration, saying the water shortage is a human dignity issue. 

