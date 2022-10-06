Lifestyle

A good actor, not a muscleman — James Bond producers on who's next as film franchise turns 60

06 October 2022 - 14:31 By Omar Younis and Lisa Richwine
Wax figures of six of the actors who have portrayed James Bond - left to right, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan - in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany.
Image: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen this week, but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?

According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the search for a new actor has not started after Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave superspy in the 2021 film No Time to Die.

“We won't be really looking for an actor for some time,” Broccoli said in an interview before the 60th anniversary of the October 5 1962 world premiere of Dr No, the first Bond film.

“What we have to do is start a whole new reinvention, which is what's exciting about being at this place now,” added Broccoli.

But as fans continue to speculate about who will be cast in one of Hollywood's most sought-after roles, what characteristics are the producers looking for in the next actor to play Bond?

“We want, first, a good actor, an actor who is not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles we write in the scripts,” Wilson said.

“That's certainly, I think, number one, but it's so hard to ... I mean, if you look at the actors who portrayed Bond, it's very hard to pin down any common characteristic,” he added.

Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

Broccoli said choosing the right actor was paramount to the franchise's success.

“Thank goodness they cast Sean Connery originally, because I think if it had not been him, who knows whether we'd still be here 60 years afterwards. And each one of the actors has transformed the series in a new direction, kept them fresh and relevant for the time.”

Reuters

